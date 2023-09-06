

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents seized P3.4 million worth of “shabu” from an alleged drug trafficker in a buy-bust here on Tuesday, raising to P11.2 million the value of illegal drugs seized in separate operations in this city in five days.



Christian O. Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said on Wednesday that the suspect was nabbed after selling half a kilo of shabu to undercover agents at their meeting place in Barangay Rosary Heights. The suspect’s black Mitsubishi Strada pick-up truck, which he uses to deliver the contraband, was impounded.



His entrapment came five days after PDEA-BARMM agents seized P7.8 million worth of shabu from three alleged dealers in an entrapment operation in the same residential area in the city. — John Felix M. Unson