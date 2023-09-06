

A VOICE in the Senate has opposed a proposal to tighten the eligibility for free college education, saying it deprives poor students of their right to accessible college education.



Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno had sought a review of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, on the pretext that such a big funding for the purpose amid big dropout rates is “wasteful.”



On Wednesday Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel said: “Being selective in the implementation of universal access to quality tertiary education won’t address the perennial issue of dropout rates… It is the government’s job to increase support and assistance to students in order for them to finish their studies as well as ensuring day-to-day expenses are met.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez