

BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-Cordillera admitted that its work to obtain statistical data in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has been hampered by difficulties with the rough terrain in the highlands region.



Aldrin Federic R. Bahit, Jr., chief statistical specialist of PSA-Cordillera, admitted that the region’s terrain is so different from that of other regions and houses are far apart from one another that “this affects how [we] implement the statistical functions of the agency.”



Mr. Bahit added that “in order to deliver needed and appropriate services in difficult to reach areas, a bigger budget is required” and the PSA’s spending should be recalibrated “to sustain the big expenses on data collection activities.” — Artemio A. Dumlao