LAWMAKERS FROM the House minority questioned on Wednesday why contingent funds have been released to the Office of the Vice President (OVP), noting that the executive branch cannot have “unlimited authority” in using these funds.



Last Tuesday, Malacañang confirmed that the Office of the President (OP) approved the release of P221.424 million to the OVP for itemized management and other operating expenses that included confidential funds.



Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin justified the disbursements by quoting Special Provision No. 1 of the 2022 Contingent Fund, stating: “The President is authorized to approve releases to cover funding requirements of new or urgent activities of NGAs (national government agencies).”



But lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc, citing the same measure, argued that the contingent fund “is authorized for specific extraordinary cases such as legal obligations, requirements of newly created offices, or deficiencies in the appropriations for presidential travels, and similar cases.”



They said it “does not grant unlimited authority for the President to allocate funds for any purpose, including confidential expenses.”

It was mentioned that Vice President Sara-Duterte-Carpio’s P125-million confidential fund was used to build the OVP’s satellite offices nationwide, while P96.42 million of the disbursement was allocated for financial assistance and subsidies.



State auditors previously flagged the OVP’s creation of satellite offices for not following procurement rules.



“Confidential as well as intelligence funds require explicit Congressional authorization,” they said. “Otherwise, the President would be able to grant himself or other agencies under the executive branch confidential and intelligence funds at will using the contingent fund.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz

