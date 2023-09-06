DAVAO CITY – The Department of Tourism’s regional office (DoT-11) launched on Tuesday its new branding for the region, Davao: Diversity is our Beauty.



Tourism Regional Director Tanya Rabat-Tan told media that the new branding highlights the unique strengths of the region’s territories: Davao City as a fun place; Davao Oriental as an adventure haven for thrill-seekers; Davao de Oro as a wellness destination; Davao del Norte as an eco-tourism hub; Davao del Sur as a food and coffee haven; and Davao Occidental as a place where nature meets culture.



“Our beauty is in our diversity and our diversity goes beyond the different landscapes in our region. It is seen in our rich heritage, our innovations, our nature’s harvest,” Ms. Tan said during the PEP Talks media forum held at SM Lanang Premier.



In 2017, Davao Region’s tourism tagline was known as “From Islands to Highlands” and promoted the region’s topography as the largest city in the world that covers an area of 244,000 hectares. — Maya M. Padillo

