By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

THE COUNTRY’S anti-trafficking task force suspended on Thursday its revised guidelines for Filipinos traveling abroad, heeding the call of senators to review the new policy which raises privacy and legal concerns, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said.

“Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla has deemed it necessary to thoroughly clarify the issues surrounding the revised guidelines to both the senators and the public,” the DoJ said in a statement.

The Senate approved a resolution late Wednesday asking the task force to halt its implementation of the new guidelines, saying the new rules could violate the right to travel and privacy.

In response, the DoJ assured that it reaffirms its commitment to uphold the rights and welfare of all Filipinos, including their right to travel freely.

At a news briefing on Thursday, Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri welcomed the task force’s response to their call, saying the new guidelines were “too prohibitive” for ordinary Filipinos.

Senator Mary Grace Poe-Llamanzares also welcomed the move, saying it averted likely delays and people missing their flights due to what she called “cumbersome” requirements.

Last week, the task force released new guidelines for Filipinos traveling abroad, requiring a passport that is valid for at least six months from the date of departure, a valid visa, a boarding pass and a confirmed return ticket.

Also, tourists must show proof of employment and financial capacity, while sponsored travels should be backed by affidavits of support.

Mr. Zubiri said the Senate would have sought an injunction order from the Supreme Court to halt the guidelines if the task force did not suspend the implementation of the revised travel guidelines.