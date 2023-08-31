MINORITY lawmakers filed a resolution on Thursday, calling for an investigation into alleged anomalies in the automated system used in the 2022 elections.

House Resolution No. 1239 cited allegations made by former Information and Communications Technology Secretary Eliseo M. Rio, Jr. whose team of computer forensic examiners “discovered [that] a significant percentage of precinct results in Metro Manila and two provinces were received from a single private IP (Internet Protocol) address, namely 192.168.0.2.”

It also said that 98.8% of the capital region’s precinct results, 95.5% of Cavite results, and 81% of Batangas results were suspiciously traced with the same private IP address.

“The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has yet to provide satisfactory explanations and responses to these serious allegations, including a previous request for the telcos’ Transmission Logs,” the lawmakers said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz