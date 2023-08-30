THE DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it is in discussions with the Japanese government for several key infrastructure projects in the Philippines covered by the Official Development Assistance (ODA).



“Both the Philippine and Japanese governments are prompted to deliver on commitments and are encouraged to think of more innovative measures to improve cooperation and facilitate project implementation,” DPWH said in a statement released on Wednesday.



In a recent high-level meeting between the parties, the DPWH said among the feasibility studies assessed were for the Dalton Pass East Alignment Road and Central Mindanao Highway Construction Project; the 2nd San Juanico Bridge Construction Project; the EDSA Transport Road Network Rehabilitation Project; the Metro Manila Interchange Construction Project; and the Metro Manila Priority Bridges Seismic Improvement Project, all of which are flagship infrastructure projects. — Ashley Erika O. Jose