A TOTAL of 5,000 non-teaching positions in the Department of Education (DepEd) has been approved by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in a bid to “relieve teachers of administrative tasks.”

Approved were 3,500 Administrative Officer (AO) II positions and 1,500 Project Development Officer (PDO) I positions that are entitled to a basic monthly salary of P27,000.

The PDOs will complement the AO II and other non-teaching personnel in “facilitating the implementation of various programs, projects, and activities” in schools.



“The appropriate funding requirements for the filled positions out of said created positions shall be charged against the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund (MPBF) in the FY 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA), while the Retirement and Life Insurance Premium is chargeable against Automatic Appropriations,” the DBM statement said. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson