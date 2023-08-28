SENATE President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri on Monday said a newly signed law that increases the pension of veterans with disabilities is a long overdue improvement to the previous benefits set 30 years ago.

Following President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s signing of the measure into law last Aug. 24, pension rates have been increased depending on the veteran’s disability rating.

From the previous P1,000 received by a veteran with the lowest disability rating at 10%-30%, it will now be P4,500. The pay increases on scale up to P10,000 for those whose disability rating is the highest at 91% – 100%.

Moreover, the new law automatically qualifies a veteran who turns 70 years old to a disability pension of P1,700. — John Victor D. Ordoñez

