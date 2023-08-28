A CONGRESSMAN on Monday called on the country’s economic managers to include a proposed bridge connecting Luzon and Visayas under the government’s Mega Bridge Master Plan Project.

“We are calling on the government’s economic planners to include the Sorsogon-Northern Samar Bridge in the Mega Bridge Program,” Minority Leader Marcelino C. Libanan said in a statement. “The bridge will solve the recurring problem of seaport congestion and thousands of passengers getting stranded during weather disturbances,” he said.

The Luzon-Visayas crossing bridge, which will connect seaports located in the municipality of Matnog in Sorsogon in Luzon and the municipality of Allen in Northern Samar in Visayas, could help enterprises transport their goods across islands and even save one-and-a-half hours of travel time, said Mr. Libanan.

A 2019 study commissioned by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said construction of the bridge will take six years and costing around P284 billion. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz