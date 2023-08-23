FOR CONSISTENTLY snubbing the House agriculture and food committee investigation into the hoarding of onions, a top official of one of the country’s largest cold storage facilities in Bulacan was cited in contempt on Wednesday.

Twenty congressmen voted to cite the official, reportedly the biggest stockholder in Tian Long Corp., in contempt for his “open and continuing defiance” to the committee’s summons to attend its motu proprio inquiry.

“This is an outright disrespect to the authority of this committee. We have been hearing this issue for six months already,” said party-list Rep. Rodante D. Marcoleta who called for the motion. The committee chairman, Quezon Rep. Wilfrido Mark M. Enverga, said the offense is “without legal excuse.”

In May, Marikina Rep. Stella Luz A. Quimbo said the Tian Long official has a 2.96% share in the Philippine Vegetable Importers, Exporters and Vendors Association, which the House committee flagged for alleged involvement in manipulating the whole onion value chain to spike prices up to P700 per kilo last year. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz