The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) warned consumers on Thursday against overpriced school supplies, saying they should buy these from outlets that sell the items at lower prices.

Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual led a price-monitoring team to Divisoria, Manila to ensure school supplies were being sold at DTI’s suggested retail prices, the agency said in a statement. “All the prices match what’s on the price guide,” he said.

Mr. Pascual said consumers should avoid stores that sell school supplies at overpriced rates. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave