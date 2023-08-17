DAVAO CITY — To ensure stable power supply in Samal, Davao del Norte for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in October, the island needs to have a total of 16 generator sets.

The Department of Energy-Mindanao (DoE-Mindanao) said on Monday that local government units (LGUs) in two of the three districts of Samal have already signified their intention to procure gensets required to ensure that the elections are not disrupted.

At present, DoE-Mindanao has been coordinating with the Commission on Elections and private distribution utilities to validate the electricity requirements for the polls and the request for alternative power-generating capacities for Samal. — Maya M. Padillo