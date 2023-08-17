THE PHILIPPINES and Germany vowed to boost their climate cooperation on Thursday when President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. received German Ambassador Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke in Malacañang.

“Let’s look in that direction,” Mr. Marcos told Mr. Pfaffernoschke about addressing concerns on the economy, climate change and energy, among other things.

“The Chief Executive agreed that the partnership between the Philippines and Germany would greatly benefit the country, especially in promoting the climate agenda in both the local and international settings,” the palace said in a statement.

The two countries have signed a joint declaration of intent on consultations for technical cooperation projects in the fields of climate, energy and biodiversity. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza