THE DEPARTMENT of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will seek to submit a complete report on its review of reclamation projects in Manila Bay to the House of Representatives in 10 days.

During yesterday’s hearing on the budget of the department, Environment Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said: “There will be some deliberation and some investigation that will be required in order for us to complete. We hope to be able to complete the report within the next 10 days.”

Quezon City Rep. Salvador A. Pleyto had asked Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga for an update, citing the presidential directive issued on Aug. 4 that required the DENR and the Philippine Reclamation Authority to submit a status report on the compliance of the proponents within five days.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. earlier announced the suspension of all 22 reclamation projects in the Manila Bay area pending a review of their compliance with environmental regulations.

Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga faced the House Appropriations Committee during its deliberations for the P5.768-trillion 2024 national budget. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera

