E-WALLET platform GCash said it is working with law enforcers to help curb cyber-crime.

“We are an active partner of our law enforcement agencies as we exchange technical knowledge and expertise on the latest cyber-security measures,” GCash chief legal officer Maria Corazon PMR Alvarez-Adriano said in a statement on Monday.

She said they support the Department of Justice, National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group in efforts to thwart cyber-crime.

GCash also pushed the passage of a bill that will criminalize buying and selling so-called mule accounts.

The platform has rolled out a security feature called DoubleSafe, which uses face ID technology. “Even if the users inadvertently give out their mobile PIN or one-time password, their account cannot be accessed from a new device without scanning the owner’s face,” said Miguel Geronilla, chief information security officer at GCash. — Justine Irish D. Tabile