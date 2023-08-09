TUBIG PILIPINAS Group, Inc., a unit of Pure Energy Holdings Corp., is set to develop a P2-billion bulk water supply project in Cebu after signing a 25-year contract with the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD), the company said on Wednesday.

Tubig Pilipinas would expand the group’s reach in Cebu for underserved communities in the area, said Eric Y. Roxas, co-founder of Pure Energy and president and chief executive officer of Repower Energy Development Corp.

“The creation of a water treatment plant and bulk supply pipeline also represents an opportunity to create synergies in the area of hydropower inline pipe turbine technology,” he added.

Repower Energy, an affiliate of Tubig Pilipinas, is the renewable energy arm of Pure Energy. — Ashley Erika O. Jose