THE BASES Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has started the bidding process for the second phase of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) campus in New Clark City, Tarlac province.

In a statement on Wednesday, BCDA said it had issued separate bid bulletins for the project.

“BCDA is inviting interested companies to participate in the bidding for the construction of the second phase of the National Academy Sport,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said in the statement.

“We enjoin you to be part of the efforts to build the facilities for our next generation of sports champions.”

The first procurement, with a P273.74-million approved budget, consists of the development of a 10,000 square-meter area on the design, construction of three more buildings in the campus.

Interested bidders may submit their bids until Sept. 5. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave