BAGUIO CITY — A municipal trial court here is set to rule on homicide charges against the suspects in the killing of hazing victim Darwin D. Dormitorio, who died in the hands of cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in September 2019.

“We are hoping and praying that the decision will be favorable to the cause of the Dormitorios,” lawyer Jose Adrian Bonifacio said on Thursday.

Judge Roberto Mabalot is set to hand down his decision on the case against Captain Flor Apple Apostol, Major Ofelia Beloy and Colonel Caesar Candelaria of the PMA hospital, as well as former cadets Julius Carlo Tadena and Christian Zacarias.

The three PMA officials were charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide in 2020, while Mr. Tadena was charged with serious physical injuries. Mr. Zacarias is facing charges of sight physical injuries. — Artemio A. Dumlao