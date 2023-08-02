THE DEATH toll from Typhoon Doksuri, locally named Egay, has climbed to 27 after authorities reported two more deaths.

More than 50 people were hurt, while 20 were still missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) said in a report on Wednesday.

About 2.89 million people from 766,789 families in 13 regions were affected by the super typhoon.

The agency said 154 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture department in a separate report said farm damage had reached P3.17 billion. — SJT