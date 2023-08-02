THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) has seized more than P1.7 million worth of noncompliant ceramic tiles and vape products after enforcement operations in Marikina City.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said it had confiscated 15,073 units of uncertified ceramic tiles worth P1.69 million after inspecting 20 companies. Three of the 20 companies were issued notices of violation.

DTI also confiscated 41 units of vape products worth P14,250 after inspecting seven vape shops selling vaporized nicotine, nonnicotine and novel tobacco products. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave