A CONGRESSMAN on Thursday said a proposed new auditing code should cover the government’s confidential and intelligence funds, as well as the budget for its anti-communist task force.

“If there will be changes in auditing rules, will this cover confidential and intelligence funds and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict?” Party-list Rep. Raoul Danniel A. Manuel told a news briefing.

He said Congress has not conducted an audit on confidential and intelligence funds.

In his state of the nation address on Monday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. cited the need to pass a new government auditing code to make it “more attuned to these changing times.”

The Commission on Audit (CoA) has said the Office of the Vice President spent P125 million in confidential funds last year. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz