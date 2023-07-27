THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) on Thursday turned over its Bike Lane Master Plan to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and local government units in Quezon City.

“This master plan represents months of tireless collaboration and careful planning,” Transportation Assistant Secretary James Andres Melad said at the turnover ceremony. “It is a testament to our shared commitment to create an environment where people can move freely, safely and sustainably.”

The Bike Lane Master Plan, which has also been turned over to local governments in the cities of Cebu and Davao, outlines the agency’s projects that will establish active transport infrastructure in key cities. — Justine Irish D. Tabile