THE PHILIPPINE House of Representatives on Monday adopted a resolution expressing its strong support and solidarity with South Korea in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement on July 27.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and several congressmen filed House Resolution 1126, which was also based on the 10th United Nations (UN) Forces Participation Day.

“This resolution recognizes the longstanding friendship between the Philippines and Republic of Korea that started way before the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement in 1953 and has flourished since then,” he said. “We hope the ties that bind both our countries together shall be perpetually strong.”

The Korean Armistice Agreement among military commanders from the US representing the UN Command, the Korean People’s Army and the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army ended roughly three years of fighting in the 1950-1953 Korean War, according to the resolution.

“In July 2013, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, South Korea proclaimed through Act No. 17117, July 27 of every year as the United Nations Forces Participation Day… to honor and pay tribute to the participating UN member states who fought alongside South Korea in the three-year war,” it added.

The UN Forces Participation Day and International Memorial Day for UN Korean War Veterans “not only serve as a reminder of the importance of international support and cooperation in maintaining peace and security. “It highlights the strong alliance and diplomatic relations among member states in the international community.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz