PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday urged state agencies concerned with the maritime industry to bolster ties with the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) to improve local seafarer training and education.

“Facilitate what will make our maritime education even more responsive to the needs of the nation, while ensuring that whatever steps that we take will be in compliance with laws and regulations,” he said at the 200th commencement exercises of the PMMA in Zambales streamed live on Facebook.

“As your partner in improving the skills and capabilities of our people in the maritime industry, I call on all concerned agencies to coordinate closely with the PMMA.”

He added that support from the private sector would also help modernize the maritime education sector.

Last month, the president urged the Maritime Industry Authority and Commission on Higher Education to work closely with the shipping industry in upskilling and reskilling Filipino seamen.

During his presidential campaign, Mr. Marcos Jr. promised to develop the local maritime sector and make the Philippines a logistics hub.

CHED Chairman Prospero E. De Vera III said in April they would put on hold the introduction of new maritime training programs in the next five years to allow agencies to focus on improving existing courses.

“We have to ensure that all maritime schools have the equipment and competent teachers so we can satisfy the standards of the European Commission (EC),” he told a palace briefing on April 11.

CHED had to close 15 maritime schools in the past year-and-a-half for failing to meet the country’s education standards, Mr. De Vera said.

The European Commission (EC) in April decided to continue recognizing certificates issued by the Philippines to Filipino seafarers, acknowledging state efforts to improve its seafarer training system.

Last year, the commission said almost 50,000 Filipino seafarers working in European vessels could lose their jobs if the Philippines does not address its deficiencies.

Marina Administrator Hernani N. Fabia has said his agency would continue providing upskilling and reskilling programs for Filipino seafarers, adding that the European Commission’s decision gave the country a “clean slate” to improve its training programs.

The European Maritime Safety Agency raised issues about the country’s compliance with European Union standards after an inspection in March 2020.

A year later, the EC warned the Philippine government that it would withdraw recognition of Filipino seafarers’ certificates if it did not address deficiencies in training Filipino seamen.

Sea-based Filipino workers sent home $506 million in May, 2.4% higher than a year earlier, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Monday. — John Victor D. Ordoñez