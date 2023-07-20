BAGUIO CITY — Authorities have seized the properties of four activists in the Cordillera region in northern Philippines after the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) ordered a freeze on their assets and bank accounts.

The Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) on June 7 labeled four leaders of the left-leaning indigenous group Cordillera Peoples Alliance terrorists.

The activists received the AMLC freeze order on July 12.

AMLC also ordered covered institutions “to submit suspicious transaction reports of all previous transactions of the designated persons,” while warning that people and offices that fail to abide by its order “shall be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The council has labeled 32 people terrorists for their alleged connection to the Maoist group, which it considers a terrorist group.

Karapatan has denounced the labeling, calling it harassment. — Artemio A. Dumlao