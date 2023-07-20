THE AUTOMOTIVE Body Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (ABMAP) said the country’s public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program will help benefit commuters and generate jobs for vehicle body makers.

“The ABMAP supports the PUV modernization program because it benefits the economy, creates jobs, improves passenger safety and comfort and reduces emissions,” it said in a statement on Thursday. “The program ensures that drivers have access to social welfare benefits and can afford to pay for their PUVs.”

With more than 80% of modern PUVs in the Philippines locally made, the program also helps generate jobs for body builders and other industries, it added.

ABMAP aid new PUVs are built to international standards and adhere to the Bureau of Philippine Standards-Philippine National Standards, adding that these PUVs are safer and more reliable than the old jeepneys.

Transport groups are expected to hold a three-day strike starting on July 24 to protest the modernization plan. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave