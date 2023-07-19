Home The Nation PHL committed to internal investigation of Duterte drug war – solicitor general
PHL committed to internal investigation of Duterte drug war – solicitor general
The Philippines’ Office of the Solicitor General said on Tuesday the Southeast Asian country remains committed to an internal investigation of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.
The Philippines “will not be deterred” by a ruling of the International Criminal Court rejecting an appeal to stop the ICC’s investigation of the drugs war, it said in a statement. — Reuters