COTABATO CITY — Residents of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte surrendered 36 assault rifles and grenade launchers at the weekend in support of the government’s campaign against undocumented firearms.

The firearms cache, which included M16 and M14 and M203 rifles, launchers for 40mm grenades and M-79 grenade launchers, were turned over to army and police officials by owners from different villages during a symbolic rite in a public gymnasium.

Brigadier General Allan C. Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said the firearms collected from Datu Odin Sinsuat residents were now in their custody.

He said they have also received feelers from village officials in other towns in Maguindanao del Norte about their intention to turn in unlicensed firearms.

The 6th Infantry Division and police units in Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur have collected more than 300 assault rifles from local residents in the past 12 months. — John Felix M. Unson