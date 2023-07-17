A CONGRESSWOMAN on Monday asked the government of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to seek the help of the United Nations (UN) in stopping Chinese harassment of Filipino vessels in the South China Sea.

“We fully support the call to take the issue to the UN and provide evidence of China’s incursions and violations of the Hague arbitral ruling,” Party-list Rep. Arlene D. Brosas said in a statement.

Several senators including Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri supported a resolution filed by Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel to seek the help of the UN General Assembly in summoning China.

“It is crucial that the international community is made aware of China’s continuous reclamation of territory within our exclusive economic zone and its impact on the freedom of navigation in the region,” Ms. Brosas said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz