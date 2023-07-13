THE LAND Transportation Office (LTO) will soon start issuing electronic driver’s licenses as part of the agency’s digitalization efforts, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Under a memo, holders of a valid driver’s license will be given access to the license module, which is secure and an alternative form of authorization for drivers, it said.

“We are launching this as part of the agency’s digitalization,” LTO Officer-in-Charge Hector A. Villacorta said in the statement. “The electronic driver’s license will ensure efficiency in our service.”

The electronic license is stored in a secured digital format that can be viewed and accessed using electronic devices.

It will give drivers the same privileges and responsibilities that holders of a physical driver’s license enjoy.

“LTO enforcers and its deputized agents shall accept a holder’s electronic driver’s license as a valid form of authorization and identification to operate a motor vehicle,” the agency said.

A driver who gets apprehended for a traffic violation must present the electronic license by accessing his Land Transportation Management System portal account. — Justine Irish D. Tabile