THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) on Thursday rejected allegations that it had failed to address the concerns of public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators amid a looming strike.

“The DoTr challenges Manibela to prove their allegations with concrete proof and evidence,” it said in a statement.

The transport group has been lobbying against PUV modernization and accused the regulator of awarding certain routes to rich politicians and big corporations.

The agency said that it has been engaged in consultations with PUV drivers and operators regarding the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) together with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Office of Transportation Cooperatives (OTC).

“Their planned strike is intended to gain media attention and sympathy, but not to address the legitimate concerns of PUV drivers and operators,” it added.

Manibela is planning to hold a three-day protest from July 24, which will coincide with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s second state of the nation address before Congress.

“Their group is free to stage any form of protest,” the agency said. “However, DoTr will not be held hostage. The whole country and innocent commuters will not be blackmailed every time this group does not get what it wants.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile