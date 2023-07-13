SENATOR Jinggoy Estrada has filed a bill seeking to declare Baclaran Church in Parañaque City and its surroundings a heritage site.

“Baclaran Church has become deeply embedded in the spiritual life of Filipinos and is an important part of the rich tradition of Catholic Filipinos, especially those residing in Metro Manila and nearby areas,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

The National Museum has said the church is as an “important cultural property” in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Mr. Estrada said Baclaran Church, also called Redemptorist Church, “is undeniably one of the most popular churches in the Philippines and is considered one of the largest Marian churches in the country, attracting a multitude of devotees as well as tourists.”

The declaration will preserve its historical and sociocultural importance and make it accessible to visitors by building facilities and infrastructure in the area, he added. — Jan Jiminel Cacdac