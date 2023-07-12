SENATOR Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel on Wednesday said July 12 should be declared as National West Philippine Sea Victory Day to commemorate the 2016 triumph of the Philippines in its sea dispute with China.

“Commemorating our 2016 victory every year can help weaken China’s spurious claims over our own territories,” she said in a statement.

Her Senate Resolution 674 highlights the landmark case against China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea.

“After the Philippines’ historical victory against China in the 2016 arbitration case, China is still interfering in our exclusive economic zone,” she said.

“Our fisherfolk are being forced out of their main source of livelihood, the Philippine Coast Guard is still being harassed, China is still disrespecting Philippines dignity,” she added.