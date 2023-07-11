PHILIPPINE Tourism Secretary Christina G. Frasco will be on a week-long leave starting July 13, her agency said on Tuesday, weeks after the country’s global tourism campaign faced a public backlash.

She filed her application on May 9, 2023, which the Office of the President approved on May 23, the Tourism department’s Office of Public Affairs and Advocacy said in a statement.

“The purpose of the short leave on July 13-21 consisting of only seven working days, is to spend time with her young family,” it said.

The office said Ms. Frasco would attend President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s second address to Congress on July 27. “Any insinuation to the contrary is false.”

The Department of Tourism has been criticized for its “Love the Philippines” campaign, which brand experts said lacked creativity.

The agency faced another backlash after it was discovered that a video for the campaign, presented during the slogan’s launch, had used stock clips taken outside the country.

The Tourism department has terminated its contract with DBB Philippines, which made the video. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza