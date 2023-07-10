THE GOVERNMENT will look at the impact of El Niño on child nutrition, the Health department said on Monday.

“Weather affects health,” Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa told a news briefing. “When there’s drought, our food production is weak. So our problem now is the nutrition-sensitive population, especially severely malnourished children.”

He said the Department of Health would monitor a possible increase in diseases from contaminated water and blood-feeding anthropods such as mosquitoes. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza