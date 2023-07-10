THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) has partnered with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples to improve the output of farmers and fishers in some areas in Mindanao.

On Monday, Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban signed a deal with commission Chairman Allen A. Capuyan on the Mindanao Inclusive Agriculture Development project.

“The project is designed to build the capabilities of local governments to increase the farm productivity and business opportunities of 120,000 indigenous farmers and fisherfolk in six regions across Mindanao,” Mr. Panganiban sat at the event. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera