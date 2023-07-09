THE NAYONG Pilipino Foundation (NPF) need not hold a bidding to lease part of its park to Westside City, Inc., according to the Department of Justice (DoJ).

In a legal opinion dated July 6, Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Felix L. Ty. said there is no law that requires public bidding for the lease of government property.

“Since the lease by NPF of its property to Westside City Inc., formerly known as Resorts World Bayshore City, Inc. is a straightforward lease, it is the considered view of this department that the same is not covered by the Build-Operate-Transfer Law,” he said.

Under the agreement, NPF leased part of the Nayong Pilipino Cultural Park to then RWBCI for P1.2 billion. — John Victor D. Ordoñez