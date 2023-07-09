THE TOWN of Carmona in Cavite province is now a city after residents on Saturday voted in favor of a law on the conversion, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Sunday, paving the way for a bigger share in national taxes for the city.

More than 30,000 residents voted yes for the town’s conversion into a city, while 1,016 opposed it, Comelec told reporters in a Viber message.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed the law for the town’s conversion in February.

The former first-class municipality is now the eighth city in the Cavite province, after Cavite City, Trece Maritres, Tagaytay, Dasmariñas, Bacoor, Imus and General Trias

Carmona was the wealthiest municipality last year with assets worth P6.212 billion, based on data from the Commission on Audit. — John Victor D. Ordoñez