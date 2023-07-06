A BILL has been filed in the Senate seeking to give former drug users an opportunity for gainful employment through training and incentives to companies that will hire them.

Senator Jose “Jinggoy” E. Estrada, author of Bill No.2276, said the proposed law calls for a collaboration between the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Department of Labor and Development (DoLE) in creating a program for rehabilitated drug users.

Mr. Estrada said the technical-vocational program will focus on providing competitive and marketable skills that will increase chances of landing a stable job or exploring a business opportunity.

The lawmaker noted that TESDA has already been providing training and livelihood scholarships to former drug dependents, and the proposed measure will institutionalize the program as well as provide annual funds.

“This will not only improve their families’ economic conditions but will also contribute to the country’s development,” Mr. Estrada said. — Jan Jiminel Cacdac