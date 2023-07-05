THE DEPARTMENT of Labor and Employment (DoLE) visited micro-enterprises in Occidental Mindoro to provide them with technical assistance and ensure they comply with labor laws.

In a statement on Wednesday, DoLE said the technical and advisory sessions were held from May 16 to June 22 with the goal of helping small businesses address compliance gaps with labor standards.

“We are now promoting a developmental approach among our micro-establishments as they contribute significantly to our economy,” DoLE Occidental Mindoro Provincial Director Peter James D. Cortazar said.

“With technical and advisory visits, employers and workers will be made aware of their rights and responsibilities, thus fostering a culture of voluntary compliance with labor laws.”

The micro businesses were assisted in identifying their deficiencies in labor law compliance, which would be corrected within three months.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma said last year that his agency would focus on supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to boost the quality of jobs in the country.

“MSMEs are at the forefront of entrepreneurial innovation and serve as sa buffer during economic downturns and displacement,” he said in a speech at the 2022 National Productivity Conference. — John Victor D. Ordoñez