Nongovernment group Angat Buhay Foundation, which was founded by former Vice-President Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo, has helped 20,131 families and 15,636 people from 176 communities since it was set up in July last year, it said in a statement at the weekend.

The foundation’s flagship telemedicine program helped 7,706 unique patients with the help of 285 medical volunteers and at least a thousand nonmedical volunteers, the group said.

The program, originally for COVID-19 response, has expanded to mental health and other nonemergency medical issues.

At least 1,214 underweight and severely underweight children aged 6 to 59 months are enrolled in the foundation’s nutrition program, which is present in seven sites including Himamaylan in Negros Occidental and Maslog in Eastern Samar. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza