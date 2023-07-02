DAVAO CITY — Motorists can now access the Bago Aplaya-Tulip Drive segment of the Davao City Coastal bypass road after its inauguration led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Saturday.

The president said the project aims to ease traffic congestion and boost economic growth that Davao City has been enjoying in the past years.

“The objective is also to make the progress more inclusive and more relevant to everyone’s daily life through a highly interconnected road network,” he said in a speech.

The first phase of the project spans 7.5 kilometers from Bago Aplaya to Tulip Drive and is now accessible to motorists.

The project has a total length of 17.33 kilometers and is divided into four segments — Bago Aplaya to Tulip Drive, Tulip Drive to Roxas Avenue, Roxas Avenue to Sta. Ana and Sta. Ana to Jerome, Agdao.

“While we are only opening the first kilometers of the more than 17-kilometer project, we expect this already to provide some relief to Mindanaoans, especially those who wish access to downtown Davao,” Mr. Marcos Jr. said. — Maya M. Padillo