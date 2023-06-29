A MUNTINLUPA trial court has archived the murder case against former prison chief Gerald Q. Bantag and his deputy pending their arrest.

In a seven-page order issued by Presiding Judge Gener M. Gito, the court said it would revive the case once they are found and arrested. The suspects are facing charges for the murder of an alleged middleman in the killing of a local journalist.

The Department of Justice earlier offered a P3-million bounty for Mr. Bantag, who had denied any wrongdoing.

Two gunmen on a motorcycle killed the 63-year-old broadcaster on his way home in Las Piсas City on the evening of Oct. 3 last year.

The late broadcaster’s YouTube channel, which had more than 200,000 subscribers, showed that he had been critical of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte. — John Victor D. Ordoсez