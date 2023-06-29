THE SENATE would pass measures that seek to boost the Philippines’ defense capability and cyber-crime laws, Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri said on Thursday.

“The US wants us to strengthen our defense manufacturing capabilities,” he said in a statement after a meeting with lawmakers in the US this month.

Mr. Zubiri said Congress would amend the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Act as well as the procurement law. “Cheapest is not the best for military equipment,” he said.

US leaders had also called on the Philippines to add teeth to its cyber-crime laws, he said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz