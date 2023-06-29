THE PHILIPPINE Supreme Court (SC) has barred Makati City from challenging a ruling that upheld Taguig City’s ownership of the 729-hectare Bonifacio Global City Complex and several villages for a second time.

In a statement on Thursday, the tribunal said filing a second motion for consideration is generally prohibited.

In April, the High Court rejected Makati’s first motion for reconsideration. It issued its first ruling favoring Taguig in December 2021.

On June 13, Taguig City Mayor Laarni L. Cayetano asked the tribunal to look into alleged false claims made by Makati Mayor Marlen Abigail Binay-Campos about the two cities’ three-decade dispute. — John Victor D. Ordoсez