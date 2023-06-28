BAGUIO CITY — The suspected gunman in the May 31 killing of Mindoro Oriental radio commentator Cresenciano Bundoquin surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Manila on Tuesday afternoon.

“The arduous road towards uncovering the truth and giving justice to Bundoquin just hurdled a major obstacle,” Presidential Task Force on Media Security Executive Director Paul Gutierrez said in a statement.

The suspect denied shooting the victim several times at close range, and promised to cooperate with the NBI probe, Mr. Gutierrez said.

Mr. Bundoquin, a radio block timer at DWXR, was shot and killed by two armed motorcycle-riding men in front of his store at the Sta. Isabel village in Calapan City at dawn on May 31. — Artemio A. Dumlao