THE TECHNICAL Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) on Tuesday warned the public against people selling fake accreditation certificates.

In a statement, the agency said police had arrested a man in Cotabato City who was selling fake TESDA certificates and driver’s licenses. TESDA certificates are valid for five years.

TESDA Director-General Suharto T. Mangudadatu earlier ordered the agency to inspect accredited training and assessment centers to check if they are complying with government regulations.

“TESDA prioritizes the integrity of its certification system in certifying middle-level workers to ensure their productivity, quality and global competitiveness,” he said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez