FILIPINO Muslims in the Bangsamoro region will celebrate on Wednesday Eid’l Adha, also known as the feast of sacrifice, one of the two most important holidays in Islam.

“Here in Cotabato province, there is religious and cultural solidarity among Muslims, non-Muslims and indigenous people,” Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza said. “We give our Muslim brothers and sisters respect and honor as they celebrate Eid’l Adha.”

Muslims in the predominantly Catholic nation will celebrate the feast with an outdoor morning prayer rite, where community leaders and preachers distribute food and qorban or sacrificial meat as part of the event.

Eid’l Adha commemorates the willingness of the prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God. — John Felix M. Unson